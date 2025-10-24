Wagner-Missaghi wins 2025 GUSA executive

The GUSA Election Commission announced that Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) and Nazgol Missaghi (CAS ’28) would be the next GUSA executive president and vice president on Oct. 24 at 10:20 p.m. on X.

Wagner-Missaghi won by a margin of 259 votes, with Rao-Weaver earning 1143 votes.

Wagner-Missaghi’s platform prioritizes addressing conduct reforms and the new RA citation process, bringing whimsy to campus, reducing administrative red tape on student organizations, and holding the university accountable against federal pressures.

Wagner currently serves as vice president under the Henshaw-Wagner administration. In a post on Instagram, Wagner listed his previous successes including organizing a D.C.-wide protest against the Trump administration’s attacks on universities’ DEI policies, building hammocks and foosball tables, and reducing Georgetown Day restrictions.

Missaghi has never held a position in GUSA, but told the Voice that her roles as a First-Year Orientation to Community Involvement (FOCI) pre-orientation leader and Vice President of Internal Communications for the Iranian Cultural Society equip her for vice presidency.

The incoming executive board will swear in sometime in January 2026 and will serve for a full year.

The Election Commission also posted on X that the results for the Class of 2029 Senate, Senate-at-Large elections, and referendums would be announced on Sunday.