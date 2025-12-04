Post Pitch

Post Pitch: Georgetown’s New President

By

December 4, 2025

Design by Michelle Wang

Welcome back to Post Pitch.

This week, the Voice’s podcast producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our News writer, Justin Higgins, about his piece covering student reactions to the announcement of Georgetown’s new president, Eduardo Peñalver. Tune in to learn more about Georgetown’s new leadership, beginning July 1, 2026.

Please enjoy!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a senior in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, summer, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).

Justin Higgins
Justin Higgins is a sophomore in the College studying Government and Journalism. He likes Yerba Mate, elaborate idioms, and talking about his hometown.



