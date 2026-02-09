Georgetown announced Monday that the university will raise undergraduate tuition to $74,520 for the 2026-27 school year, a 4.75% increase from the current year. The total cost of attendance, which includes room and board, will increase around 4.6%.

In an email to the Georgetown community, Interim Provost Soyica Diggs Colbert wrote that the tuition increase was a response to rising costs for the university.

“The tuition rate reflects a balanced approach to managing rising costs, as well as providing the resources needed for academic and student priorities, efforts that expand the value and reach of a Georgetown education, and our commitment to minimizing additional fees,” she wrote.

Colbert also wrote that the university expects to dedicate a “record $278 million” to financial aid for undergraduate and graduate students in the upcoming academic year.

For the 2023-24 school year, Georgetown was ranked as the 15th-most expensive college in the U.S. based on total cost of attendance. The university’s tuition has more than doubled since 2007.

According to an FAQ shared by the university, several factors are considered in setting the tuition rate, including “the costs of delivering a high-quality education, available sources of financial aid, projected costs for competitive faculty and staff salaries, student services, technology upgrades, maintenance and improvements to campus facilities, and national price inflation and cost of goods.”

Colbert acknowledged in her email that this cost is a significant one to students and families, and emphasized that the financial aid office will do their best to consider students’ ability to pay in their financial aid packages.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that all eligible undergraduate students and their families can afford the cost of a Georgetown education. The university will continue to consider adjustments to financial aid packages when alerted to new family circumstances and to recruit students regardless of their ability to pay,” she wrote.