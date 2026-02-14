Let the light in! “Aperture” signifies a surprising shift for Harries worldwide

Millions of fans around the world spent the weekend recovering from severe whiplash.

Over the course of eight days, Harry Styles announced a new album, dropped notice of a world tour, and released a new single. This is his first release since Harry’s House in 2022, his third studio album, which amassed over 9.84 billion streams on Spotify. “Aperture,” his single released on Friday, January 23, explores the concept of letting the light in and embracing love. It’s a more techno song than previous Styles tunes, invoking a synth background more reminiscent of a nightclub than his typical cozy British cottage style. Breaking a four-year hiatus, “Aperture” signals the start of a new journey for Harry Styles–one that may force his fans to reevaluate what his music means to them.

At first, it’s hard to tell you’re even listening to a Harry Styles song. Although no Styles album sounds the same, the technical aspects of the song feel so far from what fans are familiar with. We’re used to rippling electric guitar, upbeat piano, or even a trumpet solo (shoutout “Fine Line”). But in this song, everything is electronic. You can hear the computer behind the production, and the beat driving the song is a callback to 2000s techno-pop. Styles also experiments with different vocal tools, layering his voice and experimenting with autotune to give certain sections a deeper sound and others an echo.

As a former diehard Styles fan (still a fan, no longer “diehard”), one of the things I appreciated most about his music is how raw and natural it felt. As “Aperture” began, however, it was hard not to miss the simplicity of his older music. It felt as though Styles struggled to solidify his place in the song, fighting a beat that didn’t match his vocal style.

However, as the song progressed, the beat seemed to soften as Styles had more authority over the song. He brought in more of the classic harmonies heard on Fine Line (2019), and the oh-so-quiet “Harry belt” that sneaks out in each of his songs, where he’ll belt parts of the chorus underneath the main tune. The vocals built, feeling increasingly carefree and confident, and making for a beautiful tune that showcased Styles’ voice while still allowing room for listeners to move their bodies to the beat. It tries something new while still giving us elements of the old and familiar, guiding us into a completely new perspective of Styles.

While fans may struggle to grapple with this new side of Styles, the song feels like a natural reflection of his growth as an individual and encourages listeners to take that same step. The song’s title references the opening of a camera lens, which controls how much light is let into the photo. The title serves as a metaphor for being a more open individual, saying yes to opportunities and exploring new possibilities.

The title’s metaphor is further supported by the lyrics, all of which are incredibly positive and uplifting. Styles takes a step away from the man he once was and finds a way to let a new light into his life. As he announces that he’s “got no more tricks up [his] sleeve,” listeners can’t help but feel that he’s throwing in the towel, looking for a fresh approach to life.

Styles finds this approach through positivity and acceptance. He explains that “It’s best you know what you don’t,” encouraging listeners to remain curious and explore the things they’ve never known before. From this, “It finally appears, it’s only love,” meaning that when you open your heart to the world around you, you’re able to receive love in return. In the bridge, as Styles sings, “I won’t stray from it, I don’t know these spaces,” he reckons with a trip into the unknown, finding connection in unexpected ways.

Ultimately, the song feels like a push to connect with and love those around you. The lyrics encourage listeners to keep an open heart and mind as they walk through life, ensuring that they’ll find love and acceptance around them. Paired with these lyrics, the beat makes perfect sense; it too makes you want to dance, explore, and love. It inspires the same carefree energy that Styles is experiencing himself. It’s a step in a new direction for him spiritually, and the music behind him supports that shift.

“Aperture” is bold and assertive, but it doesn’t try to turn fans away. Instead, it welcomes people in, more so than ever before, giving them a tune to dance to and a motto to keep in their pockets. It pushes people into a new comfort zone, both with his music and in their own lives. And this is only the first step. While the rest of the album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. (2026), is yet to be heard, we can only hope that Styles continues to show his carefree side and bring people together.