Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis out for season with ankle injury

Georgetown men’s basketball (13-15, 5-12 BIG EAST) announced on social media today that junior guard KJ Lewis will miss the remainder of this season due to injury. Lewis sustained the injury to his left ankle on Feb. 24 during the first half of Georgetown’s 76-60 loss to the Marquette University Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-12 BIG EAST).

Georgetown Athletics announced the news via a post on X.

“Following a medical evaluation, junior guard KJ Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season,” the post said. “Lewis suffered an injury to his left ankle that occurred in the game against Marquette on Tuesday, February 24.”

Lewis leads the Hoyas in scoring so far this season, averaging 14.9 points per game. The Arizona transfer is also one of Georgetown’s primary ballhandlers and playmakers, and he has the second-most assists on the team this season, trailing only junior guard Malik Mack.

In Lewis’ absence, Mack will likely be tasked with a heavier load on offense as head coach Ed Cooley tries to make up for the loss of Lewis’ scoring. Sophomore guard Kayvaun Mulready and sophomore forward Isaiah Abraham may also see increases in minutes as the Hoyas reconfigure their lineups.

With just over two weeks until the BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Hoyas will need to adjust if they want any chance to make a run in the postseason. Georgetown’s first game without Lewis will be Saturday, Feb. 28, as the Hoyas travel to Cincinnati to face Xavier University (13-15, 5-12 BIG EAST).