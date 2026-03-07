Georgetown women’s basketball (13-16, 6-14 BIG EAST) ended their season with a 84-39 loss to the No. 1 University of Connecticut Huskies (31-0, 20-0 BIG EAST) in the quarterfinal of the BIG EAST Tournament. The Hoyas, who finished the season as the No. 8 seed in the BIG EAST, could not keep up with the undefeated Huskies, who have won the last five BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournaments—every one since they rejoined the conference.

Georgetown’s bid for an upset began with a 4-0 run off free throws from graduate guard Chetanna Nweke and a layup from junior guard Khia Miller. That short stretch was the Hoyas’ only lead of the game. Senior forward Serah Williams led the Huskies back with 8 points as part of a 10-0 UConn run. The Huskies finished the first quarter with a dominant 24-10 lead. This was in no small part due to Georgetown turning the ball over 7 times, leading to 13 points for UConn.

The UConn juggernaut kept rolling in the second quarter, smothering the Hoyas on defense and holding them to just two field goals for the first nine minutes of the quarter. Sophomore guard Summer Davis hit a late three-pointer to let the Hoyas cap off the quarter on a high note, but her shot still only put the score at 47-18 heading into the break. UConn dominated the first half on both sides of the ball, making more than half of their three-pointers and turning 16 Hoya turnovers into 32 points.

The third quarter was where Georgetown did most of their damage in their first-round matchup against Butler, and the Hoyas showed signs they might replicate that performance against the Huskies. Georgetown kept UConn from scoring for the first three minutes of the quarter, but couldn’t capitalize on offense. The Hoyas recorded just four points in the whole third quarter.

Entering the final quarter of the game, the Huskies held an insurmountable 69-22 lead. Georgetown fought admirably, but the game was simply out of reach at the end. Despite putting up 17 points in the final period, the Hoyas fell 84-39 to end their BIG EAST Tournament run and the season.

It would be wrong to judge Georgetown’s season from just Saturday’s game against UConn, when the Hoyas faced a clear mismatch against the undefeated Huskies. There are many positives to take from this season, from Miller’s emergence as the team’s leading scorer to graduate forward Brianna Scott’s return after missing the 2024-2025 season due to injury. Still, Georgetown has plenty of room to improve in the offseason, and the team will need to reflect and retool if they want to improve on their eighth-place finish in the BIG EAST next season.