Trinity Rodman’s record-breaking deal with the Washington Spirit

Just a few Metro stops from Georgetown’s campus, one of the fastest-growing leagues in global sports is packing Audi Field and reshaping the business of women’s athletics.

In their 14th year as a league, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has grown into the top professional women’s soccer league globally. They break attendance records every season and attract global stars with increasing frequency. In 2026, they added new teams from Boston and Denver and signed major media deals. The league’s rapid rise reflects a broader surge in investment and visibility in women’s sports. In D.C., all eyes are on the Washington Spirit.

As one of the league’s first clubs, the Spirit has consistently held a top spot in the league, winning the NWSL Championship in 2021 and making 4 finals appearances in the past 10 years. Across 12 regular-season home matches in 2025, the Spirit drew a total of 181,324 fans, breaking the single season club attendance record. With a strong fan base and growing local support, Spirit matches have become an exciting and accessible sports experience for DMV residents.

Much of this attention centers on Trinity Rodman. The 22-year-old forward is the Spirit’s biggest star as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team and an Olympic gold medalist. She is known for her explosive playing style, including her signature “Trin Spin,” and her trademark pink or green hair. In 2021, she earned NWSL Rookie of the Year honors and became the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career goal contributions. Rodman has grown into a D.C. cultural figure and role model as much as an athlete.

After months of offseason uncertainty surrounding her 2026 contract, Rodman re-signed with the Spirit earlier this year on a historic three-year deal through 2028. Reportedly worth more than $2 million per year, the contract makes her the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.

The deal marks a milestone not only for Rodman but for the business of women’s soccer, signaling that the NWSL is prepared to invest in retaining generational talent. It also sparked broader league-wide conversations about salary structures, revenue growth, and the evolving financial model of professional women’s sports.

Behind the scenes, Spirit owner Michele Kang has played a central role in the recent shift towards player parity. Since purchasing the club, Kang has invested heavily in player resources, upgraded facilities, and advancing women’s sports. Beyond Washington, Kang has invested in two other women’s soccer clubs: OL Lyonnes in France and London City Lionesses in England. Kang has also become one of the most prominent financial backers of women’s sports domestically, pledging $30 million to U.S. Soccer for its girls’ and women’s programs.

Rodman’s record-setting deal has brought attention to how the rising attendance, sponsorships, and media rights revenue should translate into player compensation. As the NWSL’s business model continues to expand, many see contracts like Rodman’s as an early indicator of how financial growth could reshape opportunities for women’s soccer players at all levels.

Georgetown women’s soccer player Evelyn Casadaban (SFS ‘27), has lived in D.C. her whole life. “It is an exciting time for women’s soccer in D.C.,” she said in an interview with the Voice. “It is great that the Washington Spirit is making strides in increasing the salary cap because it paves the way for the rest of the NWSL.”

The Spirit opens its season against the Portland Thorns today, Mar. 13 at 8 p.m. at Audi Field. With tickets starting at $23, the Spirit honor their commit to advancing the sport by offering Georgetown students and D.C. residents alike an affordable chance to witness one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and to see Trinity Rodman, the highest-paid player in women’s soccer, take the field just minutes from campus.