Freshman year, I was constantly told to go on ESCAPE. Despite the never-ending advertisements—from tempting me with chocolate (my weakness) to upperclassmen telling me they wish they had taken the opportunity—I remained unconvinced. I felt like the retreat wasn’t ‘for me’—as the child of a Buddhist father and semi-Catholic mother, my relationship with religion was complicated. So why would I want to go to rural Virginia to talk about God?

Spoiler alert, I did end up going. Initially, I went to win housing points (yet I’m still in LXR). However, that weekend was more impactful than I could have ever imagined.

It became a core memory. I met my best friend when, during a music session, we sang the same unnecessary harmony. Although I did learn about Jesuit values, I didn’t become a devout follower; instead I learned about myself, reflected on my life, and left with a renewed sense of joy. My new friends and I made a pact to become leaders the next year so we could help others create similar memories.

This year, I followed through on that pact. Each retreat reminds me how far I’ve come since I was a nervous freshman, and I learn just as much as my first-years (our ESCAPEes) do with each conversation.

When people hear that ESCAPE is rooted in Ignatian spirituality, there’s often this quiet assumption that you have to “fit” a certain mold to belong there. But after a year of ESCAPEs, I’ve realized the program breaks that idea down. It’s less about telling you what to believe, and more about experiencing and deciding for yourself what “it” means.

Instead of listing the many reasons why everyone should go on ESCAPE, I’ll take you with me!

Before the retreat even technically starts, every bus ride is its own adventure. My last group was small, but compensated with big energy. One leader brought a banjo, and although he could only play “Rainbow Connection,” we still happily sang along. The sometimes endless drive felt extremely short, filled with the sound of laughter and new friendships forming. As the retreat center came into view, so did our coordinators, who hopped on the bus and yelled, “Congrats, you ESCAPED!” (we love our puns).

Stepping off the bus, I take in the view: the Calcagnini Contemplative Center that sits beside the Shenandoah Mountains in Bluemont, Virginia. I instantly reconnect with nature, surrounded by stunning views of the rolling hills and ladybugs landing on my nose.

The first event on our packed agenda is a scrumptious dinner—the food is amazing and a much-needed break from dry and/or raw Leo’s chicken. Then we play trivia and talk to our ESCAPEes about the clubs they are in, their favorite spots in D.C., and how to deal with the rats living behind their bedframes. Then we get into the good stuff: reflection.

Each leader reflects through essays called “leader talks.” This weekend, I reflected on my life before Georgetown. It was cathartic to write about my struggles, and even better when, in small-group discussions, my ESCAPEes were able to connect and find comfort in realizing they weren’t alone.

On campus, it can feel like life is constantly in motion; slowing everything down and finding gratitude is essential.

The rest of the night is full of excitement: s’mores, games, and songs. The next morning, after a hike (which I’ve been told is beautiful, as I am not a hiker), we continue reflecting. One of our senior leaders shares about their experience, which always makes me cry, and then a faculty speaker reflects on important choices throughout their lives. Guests have included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ed Cooley, and even my queen supreme, Dr. Elizabeth Grimm.

This past retreat, we heard from Father Peter Folan, which was full circle for me: he was my Problem of God teacher and encouraged me to apply to be a leader. His talk was based on how Ignatian terminology like consolation, desolation, and discernment guides him through his adult life. These talks are so special—as we grow through this transition period between adolescence and adulthood, hearing the mistakes and subsequent lessons learned from figures we look up to shows us that actually, everything will be okay.

The retreat ends with free time to enjoy nature, play music, or, in my case, study for my foreboding Econ exam. Even though the 27 hours feel too short, I feel so fulfilled seeing my ESCAPEes sit next to the new friends they’ve made on the ride back with the same joy on their faces I had after my first retreat.

We introduce the story of Ignatius of Loyola not as a blueprint to follow, but as an example of someone who asked hard questions and paid attention to his life. Ignatian concepts aren’t presented as religious obligations; they’re tools. Tools you can use whether you’re deeply religious, questioning everything, or somewhere in between. Even the Examen at the end of the retreat isn’t about prayer in the traditional sense; it’s about slowing down and noticing your day, your emotions, your patterns.

ESCAPE is for everyone: the majority of ESCAPEes aren’t religious at all and there is an incredibly wide mix of students from different faith traditions who are religious. Religious diversity isn’t something worked around: it is the point. The space becomes less about religion, and more about conversation, learning how to listen, reflect, and build something meaningful with people who see the world differently than you do.

Now more than ever, deep conversations and reflections are essential. ESCAPE has provided me with that place, and I hope you—whether as an attendee or a leader—find it too.