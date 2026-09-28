GUCR accused GUCD of refusing to debate them. Organizers say a debate was never even scheduled

On Sunday, the Georgetown University College Republicans (GUCR) took to Instagram to post a statement expressing that they were “deeply disappointed by the Georgetown University College Democrats’ refusal to take part in our yearly debate.”

“For years, this debate has provided students with an opportunity to hear the competing visions of the major political parties and help form their views about the issues facing our country,” the statement read. GUCR cited Georgetown’s Speech and Expression Policy, referencing Georgetown’s commitment to fostering healthy discourse on campus.

GUCR went on to criticize the National Democratic Party’s “abysmal platform,” which it characterised as including “releasing millions of illegal aliens into the country and performing transgender operations on children.”

“We wouldn’t want to defend that either,” the statement read, before concluding “nevertheless, we renew our call for GUCD to participate in a civil debate against the College Republicans.”

However, according to both Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) and the Georgetown Bipartisan Coalition (GBC), who has historically hosted a semesterly debate between GUCR and GUCD, there had never even been a debate between the two organizations scheduled.

Instead, GCB says they independently decided to move forward with a Republican versus Democrat debate, unaffiliated with either of the two partisan chapters. According to GBC President Lukas Pitman (SFS ’27), GUCD did not make the decision governing the event’s format.

“The decision to host the debate solely was made by one organization, and that is Georgetown Bipartisan Coalition,” Pitman said. “GBC runs the debate. GBC hosts the debate.”

Although they are not holding an officially sponsored GUCR versus GUCD debate, GBC still plans to hold a Republicans versus Democrats student debate in mid-October. Pitman said the arrangement is not a new response to GUCR’s Sept. 27 statement, but the same format GBC used for its debate last spring.

“This is not some new development,” Pitman said. “This is how we did it in the spring, and this is how we’re doing it again in the fall. This is not some issue of GUCD really refusing to debate.”

GUCR did not immediately respond to request for comment.

GUCD’s co-chairs Mansi Peters (CAS ’27) and Braedon Troy (CAS ’27) told the Voice that GUCR’s statement came without warning.

“It was completely out of nowhere, we had no indication,” Troy said.

“We didn’t see it coming. because we have had meetings with Georgetown bipartisan throughout the semester—so did GUCR—trying to figure out where the debate situation lies and also our other programming throughout the year,” Peters added.

They also disputed GUCR’s characterisation of the conversations surrounding the event. While GUCD had not formally declined to debate, according to the co-chairs, GUCD had communicated with GBC about concerns around organizing a debate formally affiliated with GUCR as an organisation after the club made Islamophobic statements on social media last year.

“We are, one, very open to debating conservative viewpoints on campus, we believe that that’s pretty important” Peters said. “When it came to the debate, we were like, ‘This is not just a yes or no situation.’ We want to figure out how we can have this forum without officially associating.”

GUCD’s co-chairs said they do not believe GUCR has faced sufficient consequences from the university following their now-deleted posts on X last semester. They highlighted that GUCD’s position is not an attempt to permanently shut GUCR out of campus political dialogue, but is rather a demand for accountability over their previous statements.

“I want to be clear that it’s not kind of like [an] aimless grudge,” Peters said. “It’s not that we’re saying ‘you did this and so we’re never affiliating with you’. It’s that we recognize that when given the opportunity to take accountability, instead of even playing it indifferently, they double down.”

They specifically questioned why GUCR has retained the same benefits and university recognition as other student organisations, in light of spreading Islamphobic rhetoric.

“We do not believe that they should have the same level of funding and benefits that every other club does on this campus,” Troy said. “Therefore, we believe that it is our duty as a club, and honestly, we would invite other clubs to do the same, to not affiliate and participate in events with GUCR.”

For GUCD, declining to formally co-sponsor the debate is part of that broader stance toward GUCR, in specific, rather than a rejection of political debate itself.

“We were fully in communication with bipartisan right now to figure out a way to still kind of have an opportunity for discourse between our two parties and discourse between those two political stances,” Troy said. “It’s really important with the midterms coming up for these views to come and do campus conversation.”

Troy and Peters also said GUCD intends to support the independently organised GBC debate without appearing as an official co-sponsor. Peters indicated that bipartisan dialogue does not require GUCD and GUCR to be formally represented.

“Bipartisan is about bridging political chasms,” Peters said. “It actually is not about the Democrats and the Republicans talking to each other. It is about people who disagree with each other talking to each other.”

Pitman similarly said GBC’s goal is to preserve political dialogue despite tensions between the organizations.

“We recognise that right now maybe is not the right political environment here on campus to host an officially co-sponsored debate between the two clubs,” Pittman said.”This is exactly what we did in the spring. No one raised any issues then. This is what we’re doing in the fall. And again, because we’re the ones who are hosting this event, we reserve the right to modify the format as we see appropriate, as is conductive to political dialogue on this campus.”

At the same time, he said GBC continues to see direct engagement as central to its role on campus.

“We as an organisation believe that more speech is better speech,” Pitman said. “If you don’t agree with someone’s specific views on a certain policy, then come to talk about this issue.”

GBC has not yet finalized the roster of participants, but Pitman said GUCR’s statement has not changed the coalition’s plans.“Statement or not, from either club, nothing has changed on our end,” Pitman said. “We’re having the debate. We’re inviting speakers who are Republicans and who are Democrats.”