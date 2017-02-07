Preview for Story District’s Sucker for Love: A Valentine’s Day Special
In theory, all you need is an audience, a mic, and a way with words to be in the business of telling stories. Formally known as SpeakeasyDC, Story District joins all these elements and more to present over 25 annual performances and manage educational and training classes. Its mission, according to the official website, is “to turn good stories into great performances, to be a platform for diverse perspectives, and to serve as a pipeline and training ground for new voices and talent in storytelling.” Combine that with a day dedicated to love in all its infinite forms—a day ranging from the aggravatingly syrupy to the sweetly platonic—and you’re in for what promises to be an entertaining night.

Story District’s annual Valentine’s Day Special on Feb.11 promises to explore “the pleasures and perils of romance and relationships” about “loves found, lost, and imagined”. The lineup includes Adrian Villalobos, Amy Hoang Wrona, Knecole Blake, Matt Johnson, Ritija Gupta, Sakina Zaidi, Scott Hollingsworth, and Tony Dahlman. Directed by Stephanie Garibaldi and Mike Baireuther, with special guest co-hosts Laura Feiveson and Nupur Mehta.

Tickets can be found here. Or they can be purchased in person at the Lincoln Theater or 9:30 Club box offices. Story District’s Sucker for Love: A Valentine’s Day Special will be at the Lincoln Theater on Feb. 11. Doors open at 6:30. Show starts at 8.

