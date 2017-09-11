Concert Preview: BADBADNOTGOOD, September 17, 9:30 Club

By:

09/11/2017

Jazz has a long history of persevering as other genres eclipse its popularity and adapting itself to fit alongside the dominant cultural trend. With rap’s recent move to be the most consumed genre in the United States, BADBADNOTGOOD have stepped up to show how interconnected rap and jazz can be.

The band’s first two projects BBNG1 (2011) and BBNG2 (2012) introduced covers of songs from video games, J Dilla, Kanye West, and Odd Future. BBNGIII (2014) shifted to entirely original content, showing the band’s creative meddle and catching the attention of Wu-Tang co-founder Ghostface Killah, who collaborated with them on Sour Soul (2015). After bringing saxophonist Leland Whitty on as the band’s fourth member, the group released IV, which brought catchy, radio-ready hits in collaborations with Sam Herring and Charlotte Day Wilson and features from rapper Mick Jenkins and legendary sax player Colin Stetson.

BADBADNOTGOOD has also claimed production credits for a number of iconic acts, including MF DOOM, Freddie Gibbs, and Danny Brown. Throughout their six active years, BADBADNOTGOOD has made themselves the go-to band for hip-hop fans interested in jazz, and have brought jazz to a new generation of listeners.

The band has gained particular affection from fans for their live shows, during which they improvise covers to both pop hits and experimental deep cuts. BADBADNOTGOOD will perform are sure to give another astounding show at the 9:30 Club on September 17 as part of their nationwide tour. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and tickets are available here.