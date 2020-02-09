Concert Preview: Fitz and The Tantrums, Feb. 14, The Anthem

By:
02/09/2020

Indie-pop darlings Fitz and The Tantrums will bring their bright, funky alternative sound to The Anthem on Friday, February 14th. 

The group’s current run promoting their latest record, All The Feels, is taking them around the world in a little under three months, but don’t expect a lack of energy. With a catalog including bangers like “HandClap,” “Out of My League,” and “The Walker,” anticipate a vibrant mix of old favorites and fresh cuts. In a quote from The Anthem’s website, vocalist Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick describes the group’s commitment to inspire and unite fans during shows,  “Our show is such a big part of who we are and has always been a joyful dance party,” he says. “We get to work through stuff together through dance and sweat. There is solace in knowing that you’re not alone.” All The Feels is an album stuffed with pulsing anthems, simultaneously managing to cover occasionally dark, emotional topics while keeping the entire aura of the record very uplifting and jaunty. 

Fitz and The Tantrums will put their signature blend of genres on display during their Valentine’s Day show in D.C. 

Fitz and The Tantrums will play The Anthem Feb. 14 with openers Twin XL. Doors are at 6:30, show starts at 8:00. Tickets can be found here.

Image Credits: Flickr

About Author

Savannah Benko

Savannah Benko Savannah Benko is a freshman in the College who thinks that she likes economics. She hopes that her love of martial arts, rock ‘n’ roll, and her killer Pinterest board will help her amount to something in the future.


