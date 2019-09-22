Concert Preview: Mallrat, Sept. 26, DC9

09/22/2019

Australian singer songwriter Grace Shaw, known by her stage name Mallrat, is bringing her eclecticism to DC9 on Thursday, September 26th. Characterized by her surprisingly blunt vulnerability, the 20 year old’s third EP, Driving Music, has become another breakthrough in the up and coming subgenre of bedroom pop. 

Since Shaw’s first EP, Uninvited, she’s used her music to offer glimpses into the little universalities of life, and Driving Music is no different. Shaw’s single “Charlie” off of Driving Music is a vignette of Mallrat’s musical footprint. In the track, Shaw experiments with overlapping vocals which sound closer to a stream of consciousness than clear melodic progressions. Her complex lyricism encapsulates the many intricacies of growing up. With her familiar drum machine and keys in the mix, Shaw is able to retain the bright familiarity of her past work. 

Her lowkey sound, accompanied by synth and key riffs, restore a freshness to the guitar-ridden genre of indie-pop. The catchy hooks and upbeat tracks are sure to bring an unforgettable night of live music.

Mallrat will be performing at DC9 on September 26th. Doors open at 7:30, and the show starts at 8:00. More information and tickets can be found here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

