Football Ready for Princeton

By:

10/06/2017

After an ugly 41-2 loss to Harvard last weekend at RFK Stadium, the Georgetown football team (1-3, Patriot League) faces another Ivy League test this weekend as they face off against Princeton (2-1, Ivy League). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Princeton University Stadium in New Jersey.

Georgetown Head Coach Rob Sgarlata said that the team’s experience of playing at RFK Stadium last weekend was something he was grateful for, and praised the team’s defense for continually fighting. “I told the kids, ‘guess what, we play Princeton next week.’ Every week it’s all about us, if we can improve every week, we will win games. That’s our main focus right now.”

Sgarlata also highlighted the depth along the defensive line, and the fact that lots of younger guys got extra reps against Harvard. However, the Hoyas will still have to figure out how to turn their offensive woes around. Over the three game losing streak, they’ve failed to put up more than 14 points in every game.

Senior running back Isaac Ellsworth provided one of the few bright spots for the Hoyas last weekend, amassing 232 total yards on kick returns and adding 50 yards on offense. His biggest play came on a 62-yard return in the third quarter.

“We just have to dig deep,” Ellsworth said after the game. “The season’s not even close to being over. We just got to take each game and take the good that’s come from the games that we’ve played.”

Princeton is coming off of a 28-24 loss against Columbia last weekend. They beat the Hoyas 31-17 in the meeting between the two teams at Georgetown last year. Princeton senior quarterback Chad Kanoff needs 44 yards to surpass 5,000 career passing yards. The defense put on a strong showing where they held Columbia to just 1.3 yards per carry.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information