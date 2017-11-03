Concert Preview: Ariel Pink, November 5, 9:30 Club

By:

11/03/2017

Following the release of his most recent album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, American songwriter Ariel Pink is touring North America and will be playing at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Ariel has been a significant figure in the lo-fi and avant garde pop music scenes since his work with Paw Tracks, Animal Collective’s record label, in 2003. His music straddles a wide variety of themes and styles in a uniquely enjoyable and bizarre fashion.

The bands Moon Diagrams and Bodygaurd will be opening for Ariel on November 5 and doors will open at 7:00 pm.

You can purchase tickets here.