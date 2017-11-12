Football’s skid continues at Bucknell

By:

The Georgetown football team (1-9, 0-5 Patriot League) fell to Bucknell University (5-5, 2-3 Patriot League) by a score of 12-0 on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The loss is the Hoyas’ ninth straight since opening the season with a win at Campbell(6-5, 5-3 Pioneer). It is also the second straight game where the Hoyas were held to zero points, following last week’s 7-0 loss to Lafayette.

Sophomore quarterback Gunther Johnson led the Hoyas’ offense with 131 rushing yards and 79 passing yards. He broke free for rushes of 37, 21, and 38 yards in the first half, providing a spark for the Blue & Gray on offense.

“Gunther Johnson was definitely a weapon on the ground. I think [Offensive Coordinator] Coach Neuberger did a great job figuring out how to run him,” Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata said.

Apart from Johnson, however, the Georgetown offense struggled to find momentum. The Hoyas converted just two of 15 third down chances and failed to succeed on two fourth down attempts. The team finished with 135 total rushing yards, but only four of those yards came from players other than Johnson. Additionally, sophomore wide receiver Mike Dereus, one of the Hoyas’ most potent offensive weapons, was held to five catches for 35 receiving yards.

“We just couldn’t consistently move the ball,” Sgarlata said. “It was another weekend where we let penalties kill us to start drives.”

After holding Lafayette to seven points last week, the Georgetown defense again performed well against Bucknell. The Hoyas held the Bison to three red zone field goal attempts and no red zone touchdowns. Bucknell’s only touchdown came on a 36-yard pass completion from sophomore quarterback John Chiarolanzio to junior tight end Marcus Ademiola in the third quarter.

“I think defensively we played really well,” Sgarlata said. “We held Bucknell to four of 16 on third down, one of two on fourth down, and came up big a bunch in the first half.”

Georgetown’s defensive effort also included solid contributions from young players. Sophomore defensive end Khristian Tate, an All-Patriot League Honorable Mention selection last week, finished with six tackles and a tackle for loss, while freshman linebacker Wes Bowers led the Hoyas with ten total tackles.

“Wes Bowers continues to be outstanding. He’s the best freshman in the conference in my opinion,” Sgarlata said.

The Hoyas will return to Cooper Field next weekend for a matchup with league-leading Colgate (6-4, 4-1 Patriot League). Georgetown will honor its 27 seniors in a pregame Senior Day ceremony. The game will start at 1:00 pm.

Image Credits: Tyler Pearre/The Georgetown Voice