Stock the Pantry Food Drive benefits Hoya Hub, Fr. McKenna Center

04/05/2019

The Stock the Pantry food drive, an effort lead by the Staff and Academic and Administrative Professional Advisory Council, will be collecting non-perishable items from April 1 to April 5. The event contributes to the Father McKenna Center, and for the first time, the Hoya Hub.

With an emphasis on providing healthy meals, the food drive requests items such as: soups, canned fruits, peanut butter, beans, rice, canned vegetables, pasta and sauce, tuna, and ramen noodles, among others.

Drop off locations can be found on Main Campus, the Law Center, the Medical Center, and the School of Continuing Studies. Three off-campus locations are also receiving donations, including Car Barn’s fourth floor lobby, the first floor of 2115 Wisconsin, and 3300 Whitehaven Lobby.

The Hoya Hub offers students a supply of nutritious alternatives to off campus meals or a dining plan for students at risk of food insecurity. Located in Leavey 417, the Hoya Hub targets this issue and the lack of access to affordable, healthy food options. With the installation of the pantry, students are guaranteed instant access to non-perishable options.

Currently, the pantry is overseen by GUSA, and is supported by many clubs and organizations on campus. The service is completely anonymous, as Hoya Hub only views the last three digits of a student’s GoCard numbers.

The Father McKenna Center reaches homeless and very low-income families in the D.C. area. The Jesuit institution serves these families fresh meals and supplies non-perishable food. In tending to homeless D.C. residents, the Center offers a variety of initiatives and services, including a food pantry and several pathway out of homeless programs.

If you would like to support the Hoya Hub specifically, an Amazon list has been established to order popularly requested items.

Image Credits: Katherine Randolph