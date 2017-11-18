Pregame Primer: University of Maryland Eastern Shore

By:

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (2-0, Big East) will take on University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1-1, Mid-Eastern) at Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET and can be watched live on Fox Sports.

The team is fresh off a 102-68 victory over Mount St. Mary’s (0-3, Northeastern) on Wednesday night. Junior center Jessie Govan continued a stellar start to the season, scoring 20 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out four assists. Freshman guard Jahvon Blair chipped in 19 points and five assists, with 11 of those points coming in the second half.

Georgetown was extremely efficient in its win, shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. The Hoyas benefited from great playmaking, racking up 25 assists on 39 made field goals.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore enters the matchup reeling from a 96-43 loss against Maryland (3-0, Big Ten). The Hawks started the season with a 95-69 win over Valley Forge in an exhibition game in which they displayed great defensive and offensive prowess. After holding to Valley Forge 41.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep, Eastern Shore allowed Maryland to shoot 61.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hawks, who average 29.5 rebounds a game, will have a tough time on the boards against the Hoyas, who come into the contest averaging 44 rebounds a game.

With a win, the Hoyas would complete an undefeated first week of regular season play under new head coach Patrick Ewing. The last time the team began the season 3-0, they posted a final record of 22-11 and lost in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Image Credits: Jake Gilstrap/The Georgetown Voice