Concert Preview: J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Feb. 8, 9:30 Club

By:

02/01/2018

The first thing that stands out about J. Roddy Walston & the Business is the long flowing locks of three out of four band members. The second thing that stands out about J. Roddy Walston & the Business is that they rock. Hard. Their closest comparison is an early Kings of Leon—before they were labelled “dad rock”—without the penchant for moodiness. This high-intensity sound easily converts into high-intensity concerts. Part of the band’s appeal is watching its lead vocalist give the audience his blood, sweat, and tears as he wails on the piano or the guitar backed by an equally enthusiastic “the Business”.

Their newest album, “Destroyers of the Soft Life”, is a slight departure from the rough-and-ready sound of their early albums. But make no mistake, the fact that they have a new, more polished sound and image does not mean that they’ve gone soft. A smoother sound cannot stop J. Roddy Walston & the Business from doing what they do best: rocking out.

J. Roddy Walston & and the Business will be at 9:30 Club on February 8th at 7:00. Get your tickets here.