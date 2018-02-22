Concert Preview: Little Big Town, March 3, The Anthem

By:

02/22/2018

Hot off their widely-praised performance at the 60th Grammy Awards, Little Big Town will be playing at The Anthem on Saturday, March 3rd. The buzz around this country music group has picked up only recently, but the group has been hard at work since its inception in 1998.

In the two years since Tornado was released, Little Big Town has earned an Emmy, a Grammy, three CMA awards, two ACM awards, and two number one radio hits with their songs “Pontoon” and “Tornado.”

The band prides itself on maintaining an authentic, natural sound, steering away recordings that are hyper-manipulated and refined. This process guarantees that their live performances are simply an amplified, more raw version of the studio recordings.

Little Big Town will be joined by Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Doors open at 6:30, and the show begins at 8 pm. Further event details here.