Concert Preview: Of Montreal, March 25, 9:30 Club

03/14/2018

With the release of their latest studio album, White is Relic/Irrealis Mood, Of Montreal’s international tour continues at the 9:30 Club.

Kevin Barnes’ psychedelic pop project has been around since 1996 and has produced an album or EP every year since. The band is experimental, bringing their distinct 90’s roots, which they honed around bands like their Elephant 6 collective groupmates Neutral Milk Hotel and Elf Power, into the modern era of synth-pop and alt-rock. The band’s latest album plays heavy on the artists’ teenage years in the prime of new wave while still creating music relevant to the current American political era.

Every song on the album is distinct, standing in its own right. There are only six tracks on the album but they average six to seven minutes long each, packing a strong, if not strange, punch.

Of Montreal will perform with Mega Bog on March 25. Doors open at 7:00pm.

