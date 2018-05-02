Concert Preview: Tokyo Police Club, May 2 & 3, 9:30 Club

By:

Tokyo Police Club’s newest single, “New Blues” is a clash of old and new for the Toronto based indie rock band. The heavy distortion on the track recalls the frantic experimentation from their first album, A Lesson in Crime, while the more melodic aspects are in keeping with the band’s direction ever since 2010’s Champ. After 12 years and five albums, Tokyo Police Club knows what it’s good at and enjoys playing in that space. Their continual evolution has ultimately never led them away from the playfulness that’s in the band’s DNA.

Tokyo Police Club’s familiarity with their sound and each other makes them a joy to watch on stage. They’ve been together for so long that concerts feel more like jam sessions between lifelong friends. Now on tour with Matt and Kim, they have a wealth of material to choose from. Whether it’s through high-concept songs like “Citizens of Tomorrow” off of A Lesson in Crime or more intimate tracks like “Hang Your Heart” from Melon Collie and the Infinite Radness, Tokyo Police Club bring a rapport to the stage that’s hard to fake.

You can catch Tokyo Police Club at 9:30 Club on May 2nd and 3rd at 7:00 PM. Further information can be found here.