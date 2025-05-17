On tour, Levitation Room lives up to its name

As diners slowly paid their bills and lazily filed out of Comet Ping Pong, things seemed to be winding down for the night. But in the back of the building, on Comet’s intimate yet enchanting stage, Levitation Room was just getting started.

On April 18, Los Angeles-based quartet Levitation Room took the stage for the first of two D.C. shows with the Mystery Lights, a New York-based quintet known for their colorful, ‘60s-esque sound. As audiences eagerly lined up for the sold-out show, the band could be heard warming up as their distinctly psychedelic, energetic sound floated past the curtain separating the venue space from Comet’s restaurant and bar. Already, the band promised a good show, and the performance that followed certainly did not disappoint. Levitation Room played seamlessly as a band, creating a dreamy atmosphere and transforming the intimate venue with their floaty, out-of-this-world performance.

When the band stepped onto the dimly lit stage, bathed in dark reds and purples, they didn’t waste much time. They started strong, launching into an energetic rendition of “Strangers of Our Time,” a groovy song off of their 2016 album, Ethos. The electric guitar, bass, and drums all danced together seamlessly to create a lively, upbeat sound reminiscent of 1960s rock. As the instrumentation swelled, it was joined by lead singer and guitarist Julian Porte’s vocals and bassist Kevin Perez’s background harmonies. Although partially obscured at times by the echo of the instruments, the airy harmonies blended well with the instruments, polishing the band’s psychedelic, levitating sound.

After “Strangers of Our Time,” the band performed two more songs with equal energy. Both were characterized by similarly strong and lively instrumentals, and as the band played, they became fully engrossed in the music, having the time of their lives. At one point during a guitar solo by lead guitarist Gabriel Fernandez, Porte danced his way into the audience, spilling a fan’s beer in his antics. This energy was certainly infectious: throughout the show, the audience never stood still, mirroring the band’s movement by dancing and swaying to the vibrant tunes they played.

The band finally took a break from the music to introduce themselves after their third song. They kept it short and candid, thanking the audience for coming, inviting them to dance, and promising to replace that spilled beer, before launching back into their music.

The rest of their show played out similarly: the band didn’t devote their energy to long, drawn-out monologues; instead, they added short banter with the audience here and there, ultimately keeping the music as the focus of their time on stage.

Their performance included song selections ranging from their newest album, Strange Weather (2024), to their 2015 EP, Minds of Our Own, in honor of its 10-year anniversary. Each song embodied unique qualities but also perfectly emulated the band’s signature sound, creating a cohesive show as songs transitioned smoothly from one to the next.

Throughout the show, the band retained a vibrant stage presence. Their instrumentals were incredible, containing Fernandez’s home-run guitar solos and Perez’s driving, thumping bass lines that kept the audience engaged and moving.

It was also abundantly clear that the bandmates mesh well together: Porte, Perez, and Fernandez moved across the stage effortlessly, dancing with one another, singing into each other’s microphones, and following each other’s cues perfectly. The drummer, who was filling in for the band’s regular drummer, had learned the setlist only the week prior, yet he played phenomenally. Had they not told the audience, it would have been impossible to tell that he hadn’t been playing with them regularly.

Levitation Room finished their set with “Revelations,” from their newest album Strange Weather. Characterized by strong rock elements and a catchy tune that slowed down toward the end, the song was the perfect choice to round out their performance.

After their set, the band thanked the audience and left the stage to thunderous applause. However, the band wasn’t done just yet! They reemerged shortly after, making their way to their merchandise table, where they introduced themselves to passersby and thanked them for coming. During these post-show moments, they were incredibly down to earth, but during their fantastic performance, the band certainly lived up to the loftiness of its name, bringing the vibes of Comet Ping Pong to new heights.