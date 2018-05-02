The Voice’s Bunn Award Winners 2017-2018

Every year, the Georgetown University Center for Student Engagement selects 18 pieces of student journalism to win the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence. The awards are in six categories: news, features, commentary, photo, sports, and review. This year, the Voice received 11 Bunn Awards across five categories. Below are this year’s winners:

Features

1st- It’s not easy being green: Energy competition sparks change but leaves questions by Noah Telerski

3rd- Suited for the arts: Finding space for Georgetown’s creative communities by Elizabeth Pankova

News

1st- Georgetown’s Qatar campus adapts to international crisis by Michael Coyne

2nd- Students push for expanded women and gender studies program by Rachel Cohen

3rd- Ten years out for change by Katya Schwenk

Sports

1st- James Howard finds his home:  The well-traveled coach guides women’s basketball by Jorge DeNeve

2nd-  Offensive foul: Fighting international basketball’s religious headgear ban by Margaux Fontaine

3rd- Green machine: The fastest men’s cross country runner in the Big East by Nick Gavio

Review

1st- Gorgeous and gothic, Phantom Thread probes the dark edges of love by Amy Guay

2nd-  Hook, line, and slasher: Hookman is terrific and terrifying by Anne Paglia

Photo

2nd- Aaron Wolf (see photo above)

Outstanding Student Leader of a Media Group – Caitlyn Cobb, Editor-in-Chief Fall 2017

