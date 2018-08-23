Women’s soccer faces first ranked opponent of the season

08/23/2018

The No. 15 Georgetown University women’s soccer team (1-0-1, Big East) will take on the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils (1-1, ACC) Thursday afternoon at Shaw Field. The Blue and Gray are coming off of a 1-1 decision against Virginia Tech (0-0-2, ACC) in Blacksburg, VA, while the Blue Devils most recently fell to Illinois (1-1, Big Ten) 2-1 in Durham, NC.

Against the Hokies, the Hoyas drew first blood with a goal in the 20th minute, as senior forward Caitlin Farrell scored off of a superb set-up from junior midfielder Carson Nizialek. Georgetown, however, failed to maintain its early momentum, as the Hokies quickly responded in the 32nd minute with a score of their own. As the game wore on, Virginia Tech exerted its will over Georgetown, whose defense managed to “bend but not break,” as it allowed seven shots but zero goals thanks largely to the work of senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman.

Duke entered its matchup with the Illini as the No. 3-ranked team in the country, and were coming off a 2-0 victory over then-No. 23 Ohio State (0-2, Big Ten). The Blue Devils are led by the play of standout senior midfielder Taylor Racioppi, who has scored two of the team’s last three goals and was a 2017 all-ACC second team honoree.

The match kicks off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports for more game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information

Santul Nerkar Santul is the halftime sports editor. Follow him on Twitter @SantulN to become his 28th follower.


