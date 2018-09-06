Volleyball falls in four sets at VCU

By:

The Georgetown volleyball team (4-5, Big East) fell to host VCU (2-5, A-10) 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17) Tuesday night in Richmond. The Hoyas were led by the play of junior transfer outside hitter Iva Vujosevic, who recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs. Sophomore setter Margo Pivonka contributed 33 assists and nine digs for Georgetown, which continued its seesaw start to the season by falling below .500.

The Blue and Gray came out sluggish to start, falling behind 14-7 in the first set on a kill by VCU senior middle blocker Tori Baldwin. Though the Hoyas would respond with three consecutive points, the Rams would come right back with three straight points of their own to put the set further out of reach before taking the frame 25-16.

The second set was a tight-knit battle the whole way, with the Hoyas finally pulling ahead at 23-22 on a Vujosevic kill, before winning the final two points.

The third set was close once more, though this time the Hoyas squandered an 18-11 lead, as the Rams came back to tie the set at 20 apiece. Even so, the Blue and Gray pushed ahead to 22-20 thanks to a kill by a senior middle blocker Symone Speech and an attacking error by the Rams. However, VCU would capture four of the final six points, aided in part by two Georgetown service errors.

The fourth and (what would prove to be) the final set lacked the suspense of the previous two, as the Hoyas came out of the gate sluggish, much like they did in the first frame. Though Georgetown would battle back to make it 14-13 on a kill from redshirt freshman middle blocker Brennan Wilhite, the Rams would quickly extend the lead back to six, erasing any hope for a Hoya comeback.

The Blue and Gray return to the court on Friday, September 14 to face off against Memphis (3-5, AAC) at McDonough Arena, as part of the Georgetown/George Washington Tournament. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports for breaking news, game day updates, and more coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information