No. 8 women’s soccer hosts George Mason

09/08/2018

The No. 8 Georgetown women’s soccer team (4-0-2, Big East) takes on unranked George Mason (4-2-0, Atlantic-10) on Sunday at Shaw Field. The Hoyas will look to continue their undefeated season, while the Patriots attempt to extend their three-game winning streak.

The Blue & Gray should be well rested, as they last played at West Virginia (2-2-3 Big 12) last Sunday. The Hoyas prevailed in convincing fashion, taking a 2-0 victory in Morgantown. Junior defender Meaghan Nally struck first in the 35th minute, scoring her first goal of the season.

Graduate student forward Kyra Carusa added an insurance goal in the 76th minute, solidifying the Georgetown triumph. Carusa now has three goals and seven points on the year, leading the team. Though the Mountaineers managed 14 shots throughout the game, only five were on goal, all of which were saved by senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman. Schechtman has been a brick wall thus far, averaging 0.18 goals allowed per game.

George Mason has won three in a row: 2-1 over Old Dominion (2-2-2, Conference-USA), 2-1 over East Carolina (4-1-2, American), and most recently, 3-2 over James Madison (1-5, Colonial). The Patriots’ victory over James Madison was a nail-biter. Mason went up 2-0 early on goals from graduate student forward Jewel Christian and freshman forward Emma van der Vorst. Van der Vorst’s score put her at three goals and seven points, and she, like Carusa, leads her team in those categories. However, James Madison evened the score at 2-2 after goals of their own in the 28th and 47th minutes. In the 63rd minute, however, George Mason’s redshirt freshman defender Olivia Reese volleyed home a corner from sophomore midfielder Kayla Hamric, putting the Patriots ahead for good.

Both teams are scoring at decent paces, 1.33 goals per game, but the Hoyas certainly have the defensive advantage. While George Mason has allowed a concerning 2.00 goals per game, the Georgetown defense is conceding just 0.33 per game, and only two on the season. Both defenses will be tasked with containing Carusa and van der Vorst. The Hoyas will likely look to be patient and trust their provenly stalwart defense, and be aggressive when they are able to create opportune chances.

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. E.T. and can be streamed on HoyaVision. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

