No. 10 Women’s Soccer Takes on No. 25 Princeton

09/12/2018

The No. 10 Georgetown women’s soccer team (5-0-2, Big East) travels to New Jersey to take on No. 25 Princeton (5-1, Ivy League) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Hoyas are riding a four-game win streak into the top 25 matchup, most recently defeating George Mason (4-3, A-10) 2-1 on a rain soaked afternoon. The Tigers most recently defeated Hofstra (4-3, CAA) and are looking to win their third straight.

Graduate student forward Kyra Carusa has picked up where she left off for Stanford in 2017, scoring on 20 percent of her shots to lead the team with four goals through the first seven games. Senior forwards Caitlin Farrell and Amanda Carolan round out the top three point scorers for the Hoyas with six and three, respectively, to follow Carusa’s nine. As a team, Georgetown has hit the target on over 50 percent of its 109 shots, resulting in 10 goals. Defensively, the Hoyas have only surrendered three goals, only one of which was conceded by senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman, who boasts a 96 percent save percentage and has four shutouts on the season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are led by senior forward Mimi Asom, who has six goals over Princeton’s first six matches. She has a formidable partnership with junior forward Abby Givens, who has four assists, and junior goalkeeper Natalie Grossi, who has three shutouts in her five appearances. The Tigers lost their only matchup this season against a ranked opponent, falling 3-1 to then-No. 13 NC State (7-1-1, ACC) at home.

By comparison, the Hoyas drew then-No. 11 Duke (6-1-1, ACC) 0-0 at Shaw Field, with Farrell’s game winner cleared off the line. The Hoyas look to get a marquee non-conference win under their belt to give themselves a cushion for NCAA Tournament selection.

The game will be streamed on espn.com.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information