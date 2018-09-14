Concert Preview: Trillectro, Sept. 22, Merriweather Post Pavilion

By:

Trillectro is a one-day, DC-based music festival founded by three area natives that has taken place every year since 2012. With its humble beginnings at The Half Street Fairgrounds near Nationals Park, it is one of the DMV’s first and largest multi-genre music festival. The festival’s core mission is to bring together various music genres. In fact, the name itself reflects this amalgamation, with “trill” meaning “authentic” in hip-hop culture and “electro,” short for “electronic.” In addition to showcasing musicians from all backgrounds, the festival also supports numerous local food vendors, artists and small businesses.

Due to exponential increases in attendance every year, Trillectro announced in 2015 that they would be moving to Merriweather Post Pavilion, where the festival is being held this September. Headliners for 2018’s Trillectro Music Festival include musical giants like alternative R&B’s paragon SZA, hip-hop’s 2 Chainz, and trap house’s RL Grime. Although he is listed on the lineup, there are some doubts that Young Thug will be performing. He was recently booked on felony drug charges stemming from a 2017 arrest. Nonetheless, numerous other artists like Playboi Carti, The Internet, Smokepurpp, and Sheck Wes among others will be present. This year’s lineup won’t disappoint.

Trillectro Music Festival will be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on September 22nd. Show starts at 1:00 PM with doors opening at 12:00 PM. Further information can be found here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons