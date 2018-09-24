Field Hockey falls to Quinnipiac and Brown

By:

09/24/2018

The Georgetown field hockey team (6-3, 0-2 Big East) dropped two contests over the weekend, falling first to Quinnipiac (4-4, 1-1 Big East) on Friday before losing to Brown (2-5, 0-1 Ivy League) on Sunday. Junior forward Lindsay Getz had two goals on the weekend, while sophomore forward Cami Osbourne added one.

On Friday, the Hoyas began the scoring in the first half when Getz beat the Quinnipiac defense to score on an unassisted goal. Getz’s goal would prove to be the only Georgetown shot of the half. The Hoyas only held their 1-0 lead for five minutes until the Bobcats scored on a rebound from a penalty corner, tying the game. Midway through the second half, Quinnipiac scored again on a penalty corner, gaining a 2-1 lead that would remain until the final buzzer. Georgetown was outshot 11-8 by the Bobcats, forcing Georgetown freshman goalkeeper Ciara Weets to make three saves.

Against Brown, the Hoyas came out firing on all cylinders, outshooting the Bears 9-1 in the first half. However it was Brown who went up first, scoring with seven minutes remaining in the first half. As the half came to a close, the Hoyas were awarded a penalty corner, on which Osbourne converted for her sixth goal of the season.

Georgetown came out strong in the second half as well, leading to Getz scoring her second goal of the weekend six minutes into the half. However, three minutes later the Browns equalized on a penalty corner, before again scoring on a penalty stroke. The Bears would score once more in the second half to bring the score to 4-2. Despite the score, the Hoyas outshot Brown 15-7 forcing eight saves from Bears Senior goalkeeper Katie Hammaker.

The Hoyas will return to Shaw Field on Friday to take on No. 11 Old Dominion (7-2, 1-1 Big East) for their third Big East matchup. The match is set to begin at 12 pm ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more field hockey and fall sports coverage.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications