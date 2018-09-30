Women’s Soccer Takes Down Seton Hall

By:

09/30/2018

The No.7 Georgetown women’s soccer team (10-0-2, 3-0 Big East) defeated the Seton Hall Pirates (2-6-4, 0-3 Big East) in a 3-0 victory on Sunday. After a scoreless first half, junior defender/midfielder Sarah Trissel scored in the 50th minute on a bouncing ball into the goal. The Hoyas scored again in the 59th minute, when senior forward Caitlin Farrell scored her ninth goal of the season. The final goal of the game came with just 5 seconds left to play when the junior forward Casey Richards scored from the center of the box. This win gives the Hoyas their tenth win of the season and their third win in conference play.

In the first half the Hoyas outshot the Pirates 9-2, but were unable to put any of those balls in the back of the net. The Hoyas struggled to find their groove against the Seton Hall defense and were unable to capitalize on any of their scoring chances.

During the second half, the Hoyas gained momentum and began to take control of the game. The Hoyas pressed hard early on and began to break down the Pirates’ defensive line. Georgetown outshot the Pirates 12-0 after the break, and looked like they had finally begun to settle into their offense and capitalize on scoring chances. Trissel opened the scoring in the 50th minute when she took a shot from deep outside the box that bounced in past the Pirates defense for her first goal of the season. In the 59th minute, Farrell received a through ball from sophomore midfielder Grace Nguyen, and shot it into the right side of the goal past senior goalkeeper Anna Maclean. The Hoyas did not stop there. They continued to increase the pressure and forced Maclean to make a number of tough saves. The final goal came in the 90th minute when sophomore forward Jenna Menta passed a short ball to senior forward Alyssa Cronin, who delivered the ball to junior forward Casey Richards, who netted the ball for her first goal of the season.

The Hoyas will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they travel to Creighton (4-6, 1-1 Big East) on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

