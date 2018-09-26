Volleyball looks to continue win streak against Seton Hall

By:

09/26/2018

On Wednesday, September 26, the Georgetown Hoyas volleyball team (9-5, 2-0 Big East) continue conference play at home against the Seton Hall Pirates (5-11, 0-3 Big East). Wednesday’s match will be the last in a stretch of five of six at home at McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are especially hot at the moment, winning five matches in a row, the last at Villanova (8-6, 1-1 Big East).

The Hoyas put together a furious comeback on Saturday after going down 2-0 to the Wildcats. The Blue & Gray won sets three and four in narrow fashion, by scores of 25-23. In the fifth and final set, Georgetown pulled out a 16-14 win, barely escaping Villanova with a 3-2 victory. Junior outside hitter Iva Vujosevic led the attack as has been routine this year, registering 22 kills on the day. Overall, she is averaging 3.73 kills per set. Senior middle blocker Symone Speech was a defensive stalwart, racking up six blocks, a high for both teams. She has been the Hoyas’ rock on defense, accounting for 51 of the team’s 89 blocks (57.3%).

Seton Hall is on the opposite side of the heat spectrum, losing four in a row, most recently 1-3 against Xavier (3-10, 1-1 Big East). Seton Hall won the first set convincingly by a score of 25-14, but dropped the subsequent three. Offensively, Seton Hall runs with a two-pronged attack, as senior outside hitters Abby Thelen and Caitlin Koska have totalled 212 and 176 kills on the year, respectively. Defensively, sophomore and junior middle blockers Amanda Rachwal and Hayley Gasser lead the Pirates with 46 and 42 blocks total.

Besides the records, the stats show a big difference between the Hoyas and Pirates. The Hoyas have allowed only 10.9 kills per set, while the Pirates allow 13.7. In addition, Georgetown opponents hold a .198 attack percentage while Seton Hall opponents attack at a .249 clip. The Hoyas have shown thus far that they are the superior team, so expect them to take care of business on Wednesday, barring disaster.

The game is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET at McDonough. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Claire Goldberg/The Georgetown Voice