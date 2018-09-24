Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 6 Louisville

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (5-2-1, 1-1-0 Big East) will host No. 6 Louisville (5-1-1, 3-0-0 ACC) on Tuesday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on Cooper Field.

The Hoyas are fresh off a momentous week in which they defeated No. 9 Duke (4-2-0, 1-1-0 ACC) on the road and later notched their first conference win of the season over DePaul (4-5-0, 1-1-0 Big East) at home. Georgetown outshot DePaul by an impressive 29-5 margin, including 14-2 shots on target, in the victory. Junior forward Achara was the difference in both games, recording game-winning goals in each match. His efforts earned him Big East Offensive Player of the Week and College Soccer News National Offensive Player of the Week honors. The consecutive wins were a positive rebound for the Blue & Gray, which suffered its first home defeat to a conference foe since October 15, 2016 just a week earlier, when they lost to Xavier (3-0-4, 1-0-1 Big East) on Shaw Field, 3-2.

Louisville, meanwhile, enters the game after defeating Pittsburgh (3-4-0, 0-2-0 ACC) in its last match. The Cardinals earned nine corners in that game, but were unable to find the back of the net until the 79th minute, when senior midfielder Adam Wilson converted a penalty kick. Wilson leads the Cardinals in points (7) this season, with three goals and one assist in his account. Louisville’s balanced attack is bolstered by the quartet of junior forward Kino Ryosuke (4 points), junior midfielder Cherif Dieye (4 points), senior forward Tate Schmitt (4 points), and senior midfielder Geoffrey Dee (6 points).

This matchup features a pair of dynamic goalkeepers, with Georgetown freshman Giannis Nikopolidis recording 27 saves and a 0.95 goals allowed average (GAA) in seven appearances and Louisville sophomore Jake Gelnovatch registering three shutouts in five starts. Neither team boasts a significant advantage in offensive firepower–Georgetown averages 1.63 goals per game to Louisville’s 1.43–so the play of the keepers will likely be key in determining the outcome of this nonconference tilt.

