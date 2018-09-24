Women’s golf finishes middle of the pack at Nittany Lion Invitational

Women’s golf finishes middle of the pack at Nittany Lion Invitational

By:
09/24/2018

The Georgetown women’s golf team tied for eighth place over the weekend, at the Nittany Lion Invitational in State College, Pa. The event featured 16 teams and was played on a par-72 course.

The Hoyas were led by senior Pendleton Bogache, who shot a cumulative three-round score of 9-over par 225. Bogache started off the invitational with a first-round score of 74. Junior Kate Evanko, in her first tournament of the season, shot 11-over par 227, including a career-best 73 on Sunday. Senior Alexa Popowitz also contributed with a 14-over par 230.

For the event, Penn State and No. 14 Washington tied for first place, while the Hoyas finished tied with Pennsylvania after initially finishing the first day in fifth place.

The Hoyas next return to the course Sept. 29, when they take part in the Princeton Invitational. Follow @GUVoiceSports for breaking news and more coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications

About Author

Santul Nerkar Santul is the halftime sports editor. Follow him on Twitter @SantulN to become his 28th follower.


You may also like

Women’s Soccer Gets First Conference Victory at St. John’s
Football’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Columbia
Men’s Soccer Gets First Conference Win Over DePaul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching