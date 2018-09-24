Women’s golf finishes middle of the pack at Nittany Lion Invitational

By:

The Georgetown women’s golf team tied for eighth place over the weekend, at the Nittany Lion Invitational in State College, Pa. The event featured 16 teams and was played on a par-72 course.

The Hoyas were led by senior Pendleton Bogache, who shot a cumulative three-round score of 9-over par 225. Bogache started off the invitational with a first-round score of 74. Junior Kate Evanko, in her first tournament of the season, shot 11-over par 227, including a career-best 73 on Sunday. Senior Alexa Popowitz also contributed with a 14-over par 230.

For the event, Penn State and No. 14 Washington tied for first place, while the Hoyas finished tied with Pennsylvania after initially finishing the first day in fifth place.

The Hoyas next return to the course Sept. 29, when they take part in the Princeton Invitational. Follow @GUVoiceSports for breaking news and more coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications