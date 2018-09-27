Women’s Soccer Defeats DePaul on Cooper Field

By:

09/27/2018

The No.10 Georgetown Hoyas (9-0-2, 2-0 Big East) battled the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4-2, 1-1 Big East) in a 3-0 victory on a rainy Thursday evening on Cooper Field. Junior defender Meaghan Nally opened scoring early, scoring in the second minute on a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Grace Nguyen. Graduate forward Kyra Carusa extended the lead, scoring in the 66th minute off a kick from senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman. The final goal came in the 83rd minute when senior forward Amanda Carolan played a threw ball to fellow senior forward Cailin Farrell who right-footed the shot past the DePaul keeper. This win gives the Hoyas’ their ninth win of the season and their second win of conference play.

In the first half the Hoyas were outshot 6-2, but were able to keep up a high tempo and take control of the game. Although the Hoyas were outshot, they were able to keep command of the game and make the Blue Demons work for every possession. After the initial kickoff the Hoyas brought the ball down field battling the Blue Demon defense and receiving a corner kick. Nguyen lined up to take the corner kick and drove the ball into Nally who headed the ball past freshman goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson for her second of the season.

During the second half, the Hoyas continued to pressure the St. John’s defensive line. Georgetown outshot the Red Storm 5-4, and continued to looked sharp and in control of the game. The Hoyas continued to battle and in the 66th minute they were able to add another goal to their lead. Schechtman drove a goal kick past the DePaul defense and Carusa was able to score past Erickson, notching her sixth goal of the season and Schechtman’s first assist of the year. The Hoyas controlled the rest of the game as the rain continued to pour onto Cooper Field. Caitlin Farrell scored her eighth goal of the season in the 84th minute following an assist from fellow senior Amanda Carolan.

The Hoyas will look to maintain this dominance throughout the rest of the season, as they attempt to make a postseason run. The Hoyas return to action on Sunday, as they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (2-4-4, 0-1 Big East). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at www.guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice