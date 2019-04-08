Pregame Primer: Men’s Lacrosse Travels to No. 2 Loyola Maryland

By:

The Georgetown men’s lacrosse team (8-3, 1-2 Big East) will face the No. 2 Loyola Maryland Greyhounds (8-2, 5-0 Patriot League) on Tuesday for a non-conference game. Opening face-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET in Baltimore, MD. The Hoyas won their last conference game on Saturday at Providence (5-6, 1-1 Big East).

Georgetown looks to build upon their last win after consecutive losses to Big East rivals, Marquette (6-4, 2-1 Big East) and Denver (6-4, 1-1 Big East). The 17-15 Hoyas win was always close, including four goals and two assists from senior attacker Daniel Bucaro, which earned him the Big East Attack Player of the Week award. In addition, junior attacker Jake Carraway scored three goals and two assists. It is worth mentioning that, although Georgetown had six shots less than the Friars, they recorded five more shots on goal, demonstrating good finishing. The turnovers showed a 14-10 difference in favor to Georgetown, which was key for the win since both teams were close in ground balls and saves, and the Friars had the advantage in face-offs. The game came down to the wire, when the Hoyas managed to obtain a four-goal lead with two minutes left, and held on until the end.

The Greyhounds are coming off a big 15-9 win against conference rivals Lehigh (7-4, 5-1 Patriot League). Loyola Maryland established their dominance from the beginning, never letting the Mountain Hawks settle in the game after a 9-0 start. Senior attacker Pat Spencer was its team’s top performer, scoring five goals and notching six assists, accompanied by sophomore attacker Aidan Olmstead and freshman midfielder Chase Scanlan with three goals each. Loyola has been incredibly solid this season, only dropping games to then-No. 5 Duke (9-3, 1-2 ACC) and then-No. 7 Towson (7-3, 2-0 CAA).

The game will represent a tough matchup for the Hoyas and they will need big games from Bucaro and Carraway to come out on top. In addition, a solid performance from sophomore goalkeeper Owen McElroy would be a boost to Georgetown’s chances, making sure the Greyhounds are not able to pull away at any point during the game.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications