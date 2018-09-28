Finding His Voice: Jason Berry reflects on college and career

As the Voice nears our 50th anniversary in March 2019, we are looking back at our history, alumni, and life after the Voice.

Jason Berry (COL ’71) arrived at Georgetown in 1967, during the height of the Vietnam War. Lyndon B. Johnson was president and the university, like the rest of the country, was gripped by fiery anti-war protests. Students were angry and looking for an outlet.

The Georgetown Voice was their answer. In 1969, Stephen Pisinski (COL ’71) and a few friends, frustrated by The Hoya’s reluctance to cover the war and other off-campus news, split from the newspaper to create their own.

“Our editorial policy will view and analyze issues in a liberal light. We shall not limit our editorial content to campus topics,” they wrote in the Voice’s debut editorial in 1969. “We promise to present and analyze national and local issues of concern to the students, whose concern should spread beyond the campus.”

Berry was one of these early members of the Voice, writing film and theater reviews. Since then, he has produced a film on jazz in New Orleans and written a comedic novel.

But it was during his career as an investigative reporter in the ’80s when he wrote the story that changed his career: His report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in New Orleans broke the story before it had become the nationwide conversation it is today.

Before that, though, when he first arrived on campus 50 years ago, Berry was new to activism and overwhelmed by wartime protests. “I was just a guy from New Orleans,” he said. “I wasn’t used to things like that.”

The politics at the time were heated because they were deeply personal. Berry and other male students were eligible for the draft. At any moment, they could be selected and required to enlist.

“I remember in my junior year, sitting around a kitchen of a house on Calvert Street, and we listened on the radio as they called out the numbers in the lottery,” Berry said. “If you got a low number you had to register for the draft.” His number—in the 300s—was high enough to spare him.

The heightened political tension on campus during those years was unavoidable. Student voices grew louder and more radical. “It was a very politically charged environment. The combination of civil rights and the war created an atmosphere of great intensity,” he said.

Although Berry opposed the war, he didn’t consider himself the most radical voice on campus. He laughed as he recalled the irony of poring over Dante and Shakespeare for his English classes and then taking to the streets afterwards to protest the establishment. “I guess you could call me a moderate radical,” he said.

“I had the impression that a lot of students read those outlets,” Berry said. “You read the student press to learn what was going on in your own world.”