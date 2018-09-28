Men’s Soccer Travels to Marquette

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (5-3-1, 1-1 Big East) will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-3,1-1 Big East) this Saturday at 8:05 pm E.T. This game will be held in Milwaukee, WI as both teams attempt to make a postseason run.

The Hoyas enter Saturday’s game looking to gain back their momentum after a tough 2-1 loss to No.4 Louisville (6-1-1, ACC). Georgetown looked aggressive early as they battled Louisville’s strong defensive line, but that proved not to be enough as they conceded a goal late in the game. Georgetown will look to their offensive leaders sophomore forward Derek Dodson and junior forward Achara, who have scored five and four goals respectively. They are joined by junior midfielder/ defender Dylan Nealis who leads the team with four assists on the year.

The Golden Eagles enter Saturday’s game coming off of a three game losing streak, with their latest lost coming in a 0-1 loss to Wisconsin (4-4-1, Big Ten). Marquette’s defense has struggled to find their groove, surrendering 13 goals on the season. The defense is led by senior goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who is posting a .824 save percentage coming into Saturday’s game. The scoring has been very balanced for Marquette this season, as six players have at least one goal thus far. The Golden Eagles’ offense is lead by junior forward Connor Alba who leads the team with seven points on the season. He is supported by freshman forward Lukas Sunesson and junior defender Patrick Seagrist who have each scored three times.

The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at www.guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice