No. 10 Women’s Soccer Returns Home On Fire

10/08/2019

No. 10 Georgetown women’s soccer (9-2-1, 3-0 Big East) returns to Shaw Field to face Xavier (9-2-2, 2-1 Big East) on Thursday riding a seven-game hot streak. In those seven games, the Blue and Gray have outscored opponents 27-4 and maintained five straight clean sheets. The Musketeers won both of their games last week, defeating Creighton (7-4-1, 1-1-1 Big East) and Seton Hall (1-8-1, 0-3 Big East) 3-1 and 5-0, respectively, at home.

Xavier recorded their largest win over a Division I opponent in over a decade against Seton Hall. The Musketeers had four different goalscorers; redshirt senior forward Samantha Dewey found the back of the net twice with sophomore forward Molly McLaughlin, sophomore defender Hayley Jakovich, and sophomore forward Brooke Sroka scoring a goal each. The 5-0 win was the seventh shutout of the season for Xavier’s defense.

On the other side of the pitch, GU’s attack is a force to be reckoned with at present. In Sunday’s game, senior forward Amanda Carolan scored twice, bringing her to No. 4 all-time for career goals at Georgetown with 32. Sophomore forward Boo Jackson had an electric game, assisting both of Carolan’s goals and senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick for another score. The Hoyas’ offense threw everyone at goal, with junior forward Jenna Menta picking up a goal for herself.

Last season, the two sides faced off twice, with the two tying 0-0 in Cincinnati during conference play and Georgetown winning 3-1 in the Big East semifinal. The Hoyas have never lost to the Musketeers, leading the all-time series 6-0-1.

The game is set to begin at 3:00 p.m., ET on Thursday. Live stats and a stream are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice