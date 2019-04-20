Men’s Lacrosse Eases Past NJIT

By:

04/20/2019

The Georgetown’s men’s lacrosse team (10-4, 2-2 Big East) defeated the NJIT Highlanders (2-12) on Saturday by a final score of 23-7. While NJIT would score first just 36 seconds into the game, it was all Hoyas after that in their final non-conference game of the season. Georgetown held a 5-3 lead after one period which ballooned to 15-4 by halftime, a margin they would not relinquish as they romped to victory in Newark, NJ.

The Hoyas were led on offense by senior attacker Robert Clark and junior attacker Jake Carraway, who had four goals each, and freshman attacker Dylan Watson, who had three goals and three assists. NJIT was led by sophomore midfielder Max Wilson’s two goals.

On his Senior Day, NJIT midfielder Ryan Darrow kicked off the scoring with a goal past Georgetown’s Owen McElroy in the opening minute. The lead would end up lasting less than a minute when Watson opened the Hoyas scoring with a goal with 13:31 left to go in the first period. This was then followed by three more Georgetown goals before a goal from NJIT’s Grant Toller at 2:03 left stopped the bleeding. Georgetown’s sophomore defender Gibson Smith and NJIT’s Wilson traded goals before the end of the first period to make the score 5-3.

The Hoyas came out on fire in the second, scoring five goals in the first ten minutes of the period, including two goals by Carraway and Clark and one from junior midfielder Massimo Bucci. After a man-up goal from Aaron Foster at 5:14 put NJIT back on the board, the Hoya dominance continued. Georgetown finished the half on another 5-0 run with two goals from Carraway and Clark and one from Watson.

Coming out of the break, the Hoyas unanswered scoring streak would make it to eight in the opening minutes of the second half, a spurt which included freshman midfielder Peter Thompson’s first goal of the season. The Highlanders would finally score again with 5:16 left in the period, but Georgetown would get that back thanks to a Jack Elders goal 48 seconds later. One more goal from each side before the period ended put the tally at 20-6 entering the fourth.

The fourth period began with an NJIT score by Wilson at the 12:11 mark, but then featured three more Hoya goals to finish the scoring. Junior midfielder Cullen Morgan (8:40), senior midfielder Derek Altobello (7:04), and freshman attacker Mason Bonnie (4:30) all scored their first goals of the season in the fourth period for Georgetown to end the scoring at 23-7.

The Hoyas held an edge in nearly every facet of the game, with more assists, shots on goal, shots, ground balls, saves, clears, faceoffs, and caused turnovers than the Highlanders. Georgetown did have three penalties to NJIT’s one.

The Hoyas will be back in action next Saturday in a home matchup with St. John’s (4-9, 0-4 Big East). The game will begin at 12 PM ET, with live stats available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage of all spring sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information