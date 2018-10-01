A Strong First Competition for Hoya Swimming and Diving

By:

10/01/2018

Georgetown’s Swimming and Diving started their season off with a trip to American University to compete in the Potomac Relays, a four-team, relay only, meet between Georgetown, American, George Mason, and Howard. All schools’ swim teams fielded relays, but only the Hoyas’ and the Eagles’ divers showed for the meet.

The Blue and Gray pulled out victories in two events. Their women’s’ 200-yard medley relay, consisting of freshman Grace Chen, sophomore Megan Smith, junior Lauren Henasey, and sophomore Belinda Donohoe, respectively, finished the event in 1:48.73, beating American’s team by only 0.26 seconds. The men were able to finish the 3×100 backstroke relay with a commanding 9.14 second lead, the hard-earned result of sophomore Drew Carbone, freshman Eric Hua, and freshman Brett Sherman absolutely cranking their individual legs of the event. Carbone and Sherman each swam under 52 seconds, with Sherman finishing the fastest in 51.11 seconds.

The Hoyas were runners up in the men’s 800 freestyle, women’s 3×100 butterfly, women’s 3×100 backstroke, men’s 3×100 breastroke, men’s 400 medley, women’s 2×500 freestyle, men’s 2×500 freestyle, and the men’s 200 freestyle relay.

Divers performed well, with Hoya divers taking first through third in both the men’s and women’s 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Senior Ryan Blom and junior Griffin Edmonds won the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, respectively, on the men’s side, and junior Elizabeth Miller and sophomore Riley Fujioka, respectively, won those dives as well for the women’s team.

The Blue and Gray will be travelling to Davidson College on October 6th to compete in their first full-event competition. For more updates and breaking news, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications