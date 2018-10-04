No. 5 women’s soccer to square off against Creighton

By:

10/04/2018

The No. 5 Georgetown Women’s Soccer team (10-0-2, 3-0 Big East) is set to face Creighton (4-7, 1-2 Big East) on Thursday in Omaha. The Hoyas are hoping to remain undefeated on the season and improve to 4-0 in conference play. The Bluejays will be looking to get back on track after dropping their previous two contests to St. John’s and DePaul.

The Hoyas are seeking to build off of a strong 3-0 showing against Seton Hall on Sunday. Senior forward Caitlin Farrell tallied her ninth goal of the season. She leads both Georgetown and the Big East in goals scored this year. Sophomore midfielder Grace Nguyen also registered her team-leading fourth assist to help Georgetown defeat the Pirates in South Orange.

Creighton’s offense is paced by junior forward Taryn Jakubowski, who leads the team with 5 points on the season. The Bluejays frontline will certainly face a challenge when taking on a talented Georgetown defense led by senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman. The Hoyas have allowed only four goals on 103 shots all year and have established themselves as a defensive powerhouse.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from Morrison Stadium. A stream and live stats can be found on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice