Associate professor faces backlash over Kavanaugh tweet

10/05/2018

C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at the university, has faced criticism after a Sept. 29 tweet that advocated for violence towards GOP senators involved in the Brett Kavanaugh nomination hearings.

Fair’s tweet was in response to statements made by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in defense of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court after three women accused him of sexual assault.

“Look at thus [sic]chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” Fair’s tweet read, referring to Graham and the other senators supporting Kavanaugh. “We castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

The tweet drew media attention and outrage, especially among conservative outlets. In an Oct. 2 segment, Laura Ingraham of Fox News denounced Fair’s statements and called her a “left-wing nutbag.”

In an email to the Voice, Fair defended her statements and decried the response from conservative outlets, writing that they had “conflate[d] anger at white male privilege with misandry.”

“What they, Fox News, Daily Caller, and associated ilk, want to do is silence the voices of people who are outraged by this political movement, which is is actively disenfranchising a majority of Americans at all level of governance,” she wrote.

University President John DeGioia release a statement on Oct. 2 in response to Fair’s comments, although he did not mention her by name. “We protect the right of our community members to exercise their freedom of expression. This does not mean the University endorses the content of their expression,” he wrote.

The statement went on to denounce the use of violent or profane language. “Such expressions go against our values,” the statement said.

Fair is an associate professor with Georgetown’s Security Studies Program, focusing on counter-terrorism and military affairs in South Asia. She has frequently drawn media criticism for inflammatory statements.

In January 2017, she tweeted that Asra Nomani, a Muslim woman who voted for Trump, was a “clueless dolt” who had “pimped herself to all media outlets.” That May, Fair again garnered media coverage for an altercation with white supremacist Richard Spencer at a gym.

At an Oct. 2 GUSA senate meeting, two senators proposed a resolution that called for GUSA to condemn Fair’s statements. The resolution was met with criticism, and after a failed vote, tabled until the next meeting.

As of Oct. 5, the university has taken no further action against Fair for her tweet.