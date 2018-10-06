Men’s Soccer Gets Second Conference Win At Butler

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (6-3-2, 2-1-1 Big East) got back to winning ways, beating Butler (2-7-2, 0-4 Big East) in Indianapolis on Friday evening. Senior midfielder Kyle Zajec had a goal and an assist for the Hoyas, while junior defender Dylan Nealis added a goal as well.

The scoring began in the 18th minute, when Georgetown was awarded a corner kick. Zajec sent the ball in. Nealis made contact on it in the box, sending a header past freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergji to put the Hoyas ahead 1-0.

In the 43rd minute, the Bulldogs got their best opportunity of the night when they were awarded a penalty kick. Redshirt junior midfielder Jared Timmer took the shot for Butler, but the ball was saved by Georgetown freshman goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis, keeping the Hoyas up by one going into the half.

“The moment of the game was Giannis’ save before halftime, that changed the game,” head coach Brian Wiese said. “It’s nice to see our guys stepping up and making plays because that’s what we need to do to win on the road.”

The second half began fairly evenly, but in the 53rd minute, junior midfielder Jacob Montes was fouled in the box, leading to a Georgetown penalty kick. Zajec took the shot and slotted it past Gjergji to make the score 2-0.

That score would hold, and the Hoyas would pick up their second Big East win of the season.

“Getting three points on the road in the Big East is always cause for celebration,” Wiese said. “Butler has good players that cause a lot of problems so I thought we managed that well.”

Georgetown will return to action on Monday to take on Maryland at Shaw Field. The match is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Live stats and a stream can be found at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for gameday updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice