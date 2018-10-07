Men’s Soccer Hosts Maryland in Non-Conference Matchup

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (6-3-2, 2-1-1 Big East) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-4-2, 2-2-0 Big Ten) in a Monday afternoon showdown at Georgetown’s Shaw Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00pm.

The Hoyas enter Monday’s game looking to build momentum after a 2-0 win against Butler (2-7-2, 0-4 Big East). The Hoyas looked in control all game and stayed aggressive as they jumped out to an early lead. The Hoyas will need to keep that intensity against Maryland as they look to add another win to their season total. Each win becomes increasingly more important if the Hoyas want to have a shot at making poseason play and advancing to the NCAA tournament. Georgetown will look to their offensive leaders sophomore forward Derek Dodson and junior midfielder Kyle Zajec, who both lead the team with ten points. Dodson enters Monday’s game with five goals, while Zajec has three goals and four assists. They are joined by junior forward Achara who has four goals and one assists on the season. These three will be the focal points of the Georgetown offense as they look to generate scoring chances and attack the Maryland defense.

The Terrapins enter Monday’s game coming off of a 0-2 loss to No.13 Michigan State (9-1-2, 3-1-0 Big Ten). The Terrapin offense is fairly balanced with nine different players having at least one point on the season. They are led by freshman midfielder William James Herve, who enters Monday’s game with three goals and two assists for a total of eight points on the season, and sophomore forward Eric Matzelevich who has one goal and three assists for five points. Their defense is anchored by redshirt junior goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. St. Clair enters the game with a .791 save percentage. St. Clair will be tasked with stopping the Hoyas high scoring offense and helping lead his team to their fifth win of the season.

For live updates and breaking new follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed and tracked at www.guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice