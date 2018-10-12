Concert Preview: Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 13, The Anthem

By:

10/12/2018

This Saturday, Oct. 13, The Goo Goo Dolls will bring their Dizzy Up the Girl 20th anniversary tour to The Anthem. Formed in Buffalo, New York in 1986, the Goo Goo Dolls have been making rock music for over 30 years. They released their most recent album Boxes in 2016, and toured the globe during the following year. Their upcoming tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Dizzy Up the Girl, which features hits like “Iris” and “Slide.”

Since their beginnings in the ‘80s, when they played punk rock in Buffalo’s underground punk scene, The Goo Goo Dolls’ sound has changed quite a bit. While their early albums fit into the punk genre, often showcasing heavy metal influences, their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo, marks a transition into a more catchy rock sound. The band’s mainstream breakthrough came just after guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik had been struggling with writer’s block with writer’s block. When he was approached to write a song for the “City of Angels” soundtrack, he was struck with inspiration, and ended up writing arguably their most popular song to date, “Iris,” which spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s pop chart. Their 2018 tour looks back on the release of the album that catapulted the Goo Goo Dolls into stardom, bringing together lifelong fans and brand new listeners alike to commemorate the impact that Dizzy Up the Girl continues to have on its audience.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be performing at The Anthem on October 13 at 7 PM. More information can be found here.

Image Credits: Flickr