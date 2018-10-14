Field Hockey Falls to Liberty

By:

10/14/2018

The Georgetown field hockey team (9-5, 2-3 Big East) fell 2-1 on Friday to No. 19 Liberty (10-4, 5-0 Big East) in Lynchburg, Va. Junior forward Lindsay Getz scored the lone goal for the Hoyas, who were unable to bounce back from a 7-0 loss at the hands of Rutgers last Sunday.

Liberty, who maintained their control over first place in the conference, scored the first two goals of the match in the 4th and 57th minutes, respectively, before Getz responded with a late shot to avoid a shutout. Freshman goalkeeper Ciara Weets made three saves in the first half, off of nine Liberty shots, to keep Georgetown within shouting distance. Weets finished with a total of eight saves.

Getz’s goal came with a minute remaining in the match, off of an assist from junior midfielder Michaela Bruno. It was too little, too late, however, as the Flames held on for the 2-1 final. With the match, the Hoyas have concluded their road slate for the regular season.

The Hoyas next return to action Sunday, October 14 against Towson (1-12, 0-3 CAA) at Cooper Field. The match will start at 1 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for breaking news and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications