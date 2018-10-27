No. 24 Men’s Soccer Hosts St. John’s for Senior Day

By:

The No. 24 Georgetown men’s soccer team (9-3-3, 5-1-1 Big East) will host St. John’s (6-6-3, 2-2-3 Big East) today at 1:00pm on Shaw Field. This will be the Hoyas’ final home game of the season, and seniors Maurice Coyle, Peter Schropp, Edson Martinez, Ethan Lochner, Brendan McDonough, and Kyle Zajec will be honored before the game.

The Hoyas enter the contest as the Big East’s hottest team, having won their last four conference battles. They sit second in the standings, three points behind leaders No. 19 Creighton (10-3-2, 6-0-1 Big East). A Georgetown win today would guarantee the team an opportunity to, at minimum, share the Big East crown when it travels to Creighton next Wednesday.

The Blue & Gray’s most recent win came in dramatic fashion, as the team overcame an early deficit to defeat Providence (7-6-2, 4-2-1 Big East), courtesy of an 89th minute game-winning goal from sophomore forward Derek Dodson. The win earned Georgetown a seeded position in the Big East Tournament, in which they will host at least one game.

Georgetown has scored 10 goals and allowed only two in its last five games. Dodson’s eight goals are a team-high this season, while junior forward Achara has scored six. Junior defender Dylan Nealis and Zajec have provided six and five assists, respectively thus far, while McDonough and Schropp have provided consistency in the back.

In contrast, St. John’s is winless in its last five games, having most recently played to a 1-1 draw against Villanova (6-7-2, 1-5-1 Big East). The Red Storm’s struggle for form is rooted in defense, as the team has surrendered 13 goals, while scoring just four of its own, during its winless streak. The Johnnies are led by the dynamic midfield trio of junior Matt Forster, and freshmen Skage Simonsen and Tani Oluwaseyi, who have combined for fifteen goals and ten assists on the year.

Georgetown is 9-22-3 all-time against St. John’s. But the Hoyas have won four of their last five matchups against the Red Storm, including last season’s 2-1 Big East Tournament semifinal win.

The game will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports for live updates throughout the day.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice