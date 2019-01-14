Hoyas of the Week (1/7/13 – 1/13/13)

By:

01/14/2019

Joe White – Men’s Track & Field

On Saturday, the Georgetown men’s and women’s cross country and track teams competed in the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State. Fifth year middle distance runner Joe White was among the top performers on the day. White, a former All-American, took home first place in the 1,000-meter run with a 2:21.99 performance, just .03 off his personal best. “Joe is in great shape right now and we were thrilled to see him get a win today as he builds back after having missed the 2017-2018 season,” Director of Track & Field Julie Culley said. White also notched a top-three finish in the 4×400-meter relay – along with junior sprinter Quincey Wilson, sophomore sprinter/hurdler Lawrence Leake, and sophomore middle distance runner Ruach Padhal – with a 3:16.57 time.

Belinda Donohoe – Women’s Swimming

The Georgetown men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams celebrated Senior Day on Saturday at McCarthy Pool, where sophomore Belinda Donohoe starred for the Hoyas at the tri-meet against American and George Washington. She began the day competing in the 200-yard medley relay along with freshman Grace Chen, sophomore Alexandra Rieker, and senior Laine Morgan. The foursome dominated the race, finishing in 1:46.70, nearly a full second ahead of the second place GW squad. But Donohoe’s afternoon was far from complete. She would go on to touch the wall first in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. The Cambridge, Massachusetts native closed out her day with second place finish in 200-yard freestyle relay. Donohoe’s performance helped her team split the meet in Georgetown’s first competition of 2019.

Jack Salisbury – Men’s Track & Field

In his first collegiate 3,000-meter run, junior Jack Salisbury came out on top with a time of 8:13.38. Salisbury was chasing Army junior Roman Ollar going into the last turn, but used a burst of energy to finish with a strong final 200 meters. He eventually caught up, and the two were neck-and-neck going into the finish line. Salisbury got across just ahead of Ollar and took first place by one hundredth of a second. “Jack Salisbury moved up in distance and won a really impressive first ever 3000-meter race in a very respectable time. He’s worked hard to get stronger year over year and it showed today,” Culley said. White and Salisbury gave the Hoyas their two lone event titles on the afternoon. Georgetown returns to University Park, PA, next weekend for the Penn State National Invitational.

Jessie Govan – Men’s Basketball

Georgetown’s senior center had another big week with his team in the thick of its Big East schedule. Against Xavier on Wednesday in Cincinnati, the Hoyas got out to a double-digit lead, with Govan putting up 12 points and six rebounds in the first half. However, they were unable to hold onto their advantage and the game slipped away in the second half. Despite the loss, Govan achieved his highest scoring total since late November with 27 points on an efficient 11-of-17 from the field. On Saturday, his dominant efforts continued against Providence. Govan recorded a career-high 33 points as the Hoyas outlasted the Friars. He also notched season-highs with 14 rebounds and four blocks on the afternoon. Govan has progressed his multifaceted offensive game in his final year on the Hilltop with career-highs in points per game (20.0) and field goal percentage (53.1 percent). He also made three 3-pointers in both games last week, as he continues to improve his touch from beyond the arc.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications