Pregame Primer: Men’s Basketball Hosts Central Connecticut State

11/10/2018

On Saturday, Nov. 10, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (1-0, Big East) will host Central Connecticut State (1-0, Northeast) at Capital One Arena for the second game of the season. The Hoyas are coming off a 68-53 victory in their season opener against UMES (0-1, Mid-Eastern). The Blue Devils, meanwhile, defeated Hartford (0-1, America East) by a score of 75-68.

Georgetown’s first game brought a few surprises before the game even tipped off. Freshman guard Mac McClung and graduate student forward Trey Mourning were both in the starting lineup, a curiosity to many. Both players, however, performed satisfactory games. McClung scored eight points, including an exciting reverse dunk, in his collegiate debut, and Mourning recorded seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman guard James Akinjo and forward Josh LeBlanc also made their Hoya debuts. Akinjo scored eight points, including two three-pointers, and LeBlanc recorded a double-double with 11 points and rebounds each. Senior center Jessie Govan, a member of the All-Big East Preseason team, put together his usual effort of high-percentage shooting and rebounding. Govan finished with 13 points and seven boards.

Turnovers remain a problem that has spilled over from last year’s Hoyas, as Georgetown finished with 19 on the nightl. Akinjo, McClung, and Mourning combined for 10 of them. The Hoyas will need to cut down on the turnovers if they want to make a substantial run this year.

Central Connecticut possesses a lethal scoring threat in senior guard Tyler Kohl. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native is coming off a year in which he scored 16.7 points per game and was named to the All-Northeast second team. On Tuesday, he dropped 30 points against Hartford on 11-23 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Senior center Deion Brute also had a big game, notching a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Blue Devils also had turnover problems of their own in the first game, surrendering the ball 14 times, with four coming from Kohl. Expect both teams to try to cut down on turnovers.

The game is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Fox Sports 2. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and continuing coverage of Georgetown basketball.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin